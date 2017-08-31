Hispanic Federation hires Mónica Tavares as external affairs VP

Tavares has held various communications roles in New York City government, most recently in its Department of Education.

News
Mónica Tavares (image via the Hispanic Federation on Twitter).
Mónica Tavares (image via the Hispanic Federation on Twitter).

NEW YORK: Mónica Tavares, former head of comms at the New York City Department of Education, is joining nonprofit the Hispanic Federation as VP of external affairs.

Tavares posted about her new role on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tavares previously spent three years as chief of staff in the office of communications and external affairs in the New York City Department of Education. She was also chief of staff in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and served as Bronx borough director and Latino liaison for the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit. Earlier in her career, Tavares worked in community and government relations at El Museo del Barrio.

The Hispanic Federation did not respond to requests for comment.

The Hispanic Federation, founded in 1990, supports the Latino community with grants and services to a network of Latino nonprofits in areas including education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, and the environment. The organization is headquartered in New York and has branches in Connecticut, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

