Citizen Relations hires Talk PR MD Helena Fisher as UK managing director

Added 44 minutes ago by John Harrington

Citizen Relations has appointed former Talk PR MD Helena Fisher as its UK managing director.

Fisher, who starts her new role on Friday, had worked at Talk PR since 2005, joining initially as a board director. At Talk, she worked across a number of sectors including beauty and grooming, food and beverage, fashion, finance, property and publishing.

Until now, Citizen UK MD responsibilities have been undertaken on a temporary basis by EMEA/APAC managing director Mark Cater, who was tasked with recruiting a permanent boss of the UK business.

Citizen operates nine offices across the world and has been owned since 2014 by Chinese marcoms holding company BlueFocus.

The agency announced the appointment of new CEO Jim Joseph in the summer.

Cater said: "Helena brings a delicious mix of UK and global brand experience. Our growing portfolio of PR and influencer-marketing-led client brands will flourish under Helena’s leadership and I am looking forward to working together to expand our presence across the wider region."

According to PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies table, Citizen Relations' UK revenues were static at around £2m in 2016, employing 29 people in London.

