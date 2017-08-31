WPP wins global contract to provide PR and other agency services to Campari

Italian spirits giant Gruppo Campari has appointed WPP as its global partner for marketing and communication services, putting independent agencies holding briefs with its brands on alert.

Milan-headquartered Gruppo Campari has more than 50 brands, including Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier, which will be served by WPP's newly formed 'Team Campari'.

Its agreement with WPP means it "has the choice, within the WPP group, of companies and agencies most in line with the development plans of each brand and product, for advertising, public relations, media investment, digital, data management, research, live communication and branding services, both internationally and locally", an announcement from the network said today.

The brand's flagship product Campari switched its UK PR account from independent agency W to WPP's Cohn & Wolfe in February. However, W retained the group's Koko Kanu and Aperol brands, and remains under contract with these products. Other agencies that have done work for the group's brands recently include Exposure and Glasgow's Genuine PR.

Earlier this month, Gruppo Campari posted a positive set of results for the first half of 2017, which highlighted a 16.1 per cent organic rise in advertising and promotion spending to €162.7m against the previous year. Total net sales at the 4,000-staff alcohol producer were €844.7m.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Gruppo Campari CEO, said: "This agreement with WPP allows us to choose amongst a wide array of best-in-class options for our brand building purposes at global level. WPP’s strategy of offering the customer horizontal access to every marketing and communications discipline guarantees us very important strategic synergies."

Alongside Team Campari, WPP has a total of 50 cross-group client teams, an increase from 10 such teams in 2010, serving firms such as BP, GSK, P&G, Unilever, Huawei and recent win Walgreens Boots Alliance.

These together involve more than 38,000 of its staff and account for in excess of a third of group revenue, according to a presentation from CEO Sir Martin Sorrell to investors following last week's disappointing results announcement.

