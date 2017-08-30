5 brands insert themselves into the viral 'distracted boyfriend' stock picture

Another day, another random meme has taken the world by storm. This time, it’s a stock photo of a man checking out another woman, while his girlfriend looks at him in disgust.
The image, donned the "distracted boyfriend" meme, was taken by Antonio Guillem, a photographer from Barcelona, Spain, two years ago. But it resurfaced for some inexplicable reason this month on Twitter as a meme, with people adding captions portraying the individual thoughts of the three people in the photo.
Check out how five brands inserted themselves into the picture…
Jimmy John’s
Did I do this right? pic.twitter.com/u8pwYbvhID— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) August 25, 2017
Tumblr
???? New Tumblr features ???? https://t.co/DOaS8jnJ5y pic.twitter.com/Ej8bI1kB8c— Tumblr (@tumblr) August 29, 2017
Vegas Golden Knights
Our secret is we started the #DistractedBoyfriend meme. 'This' is where it all began?? pic.twitter.com/5QJcFp7h3R— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 29, 2017
Penguin Random House
Tinder
Sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/EOvuC6OdQl— Tinder (@Tinder) August 24, 2017