5 brands insert themselves into the viral 'distracted boyfriend' stock picture

Another day, another random meme has taken the world by storm. This time, it’s a stock photo of a man checking out another woman, while his girlfriend looks at him in disgust.

The image, donned the "distracted boyfriend" meme, was taken by Antonio Guillem, a photographer from Barcelona, Spain, two years ago. But it resurfaced for some inexplicable reason this month on Twitter as a meme, with people adding captions portraying the individual thoughts of the three people in the photo.

Check out how five brands inserted themselves into the picture…

Jimmy John’s

Did I do this right? pic.twitter.com/u8pwYbvhID — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) August 25, 2017

Tumblr

Vegas Golden Knights

Our secret is we started the #DistractedBoyfriend meme. 'This' is where it all began?? pic.twitter.com/5QJcFp7h3R — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 29, 2017

Penguin Random House

Tinder