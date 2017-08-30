Abercrombie & Fitch hires Ian Bailey to lead comms

Bailey was formerly EVP and New York GM at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

NEW ALBANY, OH: Abercrombie & Fitch has hired Ian Bailey as VP of communications and PR.

Bailey started in the newly created role in early June and reports to CMO Will Smith, said Abercrombie spokesperson Mackenzie Bruce. Bailey was not immediately available for comment.

He leads corporate communications and public relations for Abercrombie & Fitch, which includes brand and fashion PR for the three brands: Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and abercrombie kids, according to his LinkedIn profile. Bailey also works with other departments on investor relations, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and philanthropy initiatives.

Prior to Abercrombie, Bailey was interim head of communications and marketing at venture capital firm Village Capital. He has also worked as EVP and New York GM at Hill+Knowlton Strategies; EVP and MD at Weber Shandwick; MD at Financial Dynamics, which is now FTI Consulting; and ran his own business and comms consultancy Capital C Partners.

Abercrombie & Fitch shook up its comms team earlier this year, hiring Smith as CMO in February. The retailer had not had a dedicated marketing head since January 2016, when former SVP of marketing Craig Brommers departed to join Gap. Abercrombie then sued Gap, claiming Brommers had violated a non-compete agreement and shared confidential information.

Abercrombie has been slowly attempting a turnaround as sales and shares have dropped over the past couple of years. The retailer recently was considering a sale, but talks with potential buyers fell through in July.