Breakfast Briefing, 8.30.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Wednesday morning

Special Counsel Mueller wants to talk to Manafort's PR guy; What news outlets are saying about Trump's Tuesday Texas trip; Houston Best Buy apologizes for charging $42 for a case of water during Harvey; U.S. DOJ probes Uber for possible bribery law violations; and other news to know.

Special Counsel Mueller wants to talk to Manafort’s PR guy

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in charge of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, has subpoenaed Jason Maloni, the spokesman who represents President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Mueller has asked Maloni for all documents related to his work for Manafort and to testify before a federal grand jury, according to media reports. A former SVP and chair of the litigation practice at Levick, Maloni formed his own firm, called JadeRoq, in late 2016. Last week, Mueller subpoenaed PR executives who worked on a Ukrainian lobbying campaign organized by Manafort.

What news outlets are saying about Trump’s Tuesday Texas trip: CNN: Trump wins praise in Texas, but keeps empathy at bay; USA Today: Trump vows to "take care" of Harvey victims. Most don’t have flood insurance; Washington Post: Even in visiting hurricane-ravaged Texas, Trump keeps the focus on himself.

Houston Best Buy apologizes for charging $42 for a case of water during Harvey

Social media attacked Best Buy on Tuesday, after a picture was posted to Twitter showing that the Houston-based store was charging $42 for a case of Dasani water. In a statement, a Best Buy rep told Business Insider that an employee had mistakenly priced the entire case of water by multiplying the price of a single bottle. It turns out, the retailer was not price gouging.

As Harvey’s death toll rises to at least 30, and the storm begins to move into southwest Louisiana, price gouging has been happening with hotels, grocers, fuel providers, and fresh water. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has promised a heavy crackdown on price gouging during the flood emergency.

U.S. DOJ probes Uber for possible bribery law violations

Uber Technologies is cooperating with a preliminary investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether managers at Uber violated U.S. laws against bribery of foreign officials, specifically the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the media reports. The company’s latest legal challenge comes as Dara Khosrowshahi, an Iranian American who has run Expedia since 2005, officially accepts the Uber CEO position. Do you think Uber is making the right call with Khosrowshahi?

Uber has also ended its controversial tracking of users after they complete their rides.

Other news to know this morning: Sean Spicer finally meets Pope Francis; Evangelicals’ "Nashville Statement" condemning same-sex marriage embarrasses Nashville mayor.