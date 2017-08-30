Hotwire PR opens three pop-up offices in North America

Hotwire PR is opening offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and Mexico City through the end of the year.

NEW YORK: Hotwire PR expanded its North American footprint with the opening of three pop-up offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and Mexico City.

The agency currently has offices in San Francisco, New York, and headquarters in London. Hotwire launched the offices to provide more on-the-ground support to current clients and attract new clients and talent.

"We had the idea for pop-up offices as far back as three years ago," said Heather Kernahan, North America president at Hotwire. "It was inspired by some different industries, certainly for the restaurant industry pop-ups have been on trend for a little while. Pop-ups make it easier for us to put staff on the ground in different cities."

Though restaurant and retail pop-ups are usually temporary, Hotwire plans for the pop-up offices to be permanent. The offices will be run out of co-working spaces in the three cities. The rise in co-working spaces, like the COCO building Hotwire is working out of in Minneapolis, has made it easier to expand, Kernahan said.

The Minneapolis office has already opened this month and is run by Kelsey Quickstad, senior manager at Hotwire. That office is servicing one of Hotwire’s clients, Calabrio, and looking to add a few more staff over the next year.

"We have clients either in those cities or asking us about those cities," Kernahan said. "The city itself and business community is putting investments in technology. We see it as a city that's really excited about innovation and tech."

The Boston office and Mexico City office don’t have set opening dates, but will launch sometime through the end of the year, Kernahan said. Each city with a new office has current Hotwire clients located there and has been identified as a growing tech market.

Kernahan said it presents opportunities for employees to go to new cities and for the agency to get its foot in a new market. The agency will continue testing out this new model over the next couple years.

"At the core of it, we want to be a really agile agency," Kernahan said. "Taking the approach of a pop-up strategy is one way we are becoming more agile."