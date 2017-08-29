Kelli Parsons joins United Technologies as chief comms officer

Parsons, former comms head at New York Life and Fannie Mae, will join the aircraft and industrial manufacturing company in September.

FARMINGTON, CT: Former New York Life marcomms head Kelli Parsons has joined United Technologies as SVP and chief communications officer.

Parsons will join United Technologies September 11 and report to chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. She is replacing Nancy Lintner in the role, who will be retiring.

Parsons is responsible for leading the worldwide communications team of 400 and overseeing worldwide communications, which includes corporate comms, marketing, internal and external comms, media relations, digital and social media, social responsibility, and public affairs.

"I’ve been leading change throughout my career," Parsons said. "The opportunity to build an enviable comms function at United Technologies is attractive and I’m looking forward to making communications a true strategic partner."

Previously, Parsons spent three years with New York Life, leading marketing and communications. Her role, which she left earlier this year, wasn’t replaced. The financial services company restructured its marketing and comms function, she said. Kevin Heine, who Parsons hired last year, took over the comms function as head of corporate communications.

"As a communicator, I enjoyed big challenges," Parsons said. "I enjoyed my almost 10 years in financials at the forefront of significant change in finance industry. The diversity and scale and continued growth opportunity that United Technologies afforded is attractive to me and the return to a truly global platform offers a significant opportunity for communications."

Prior to New York Life, she was SVP and chief communications officer at Fannie Mae and head of global comms and marketing at private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC. Earlier in her career, she spent 10 years with Hill+Knowlton Strategies in both New York and Washington, DC, leading the corporate and technology practices.