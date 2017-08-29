Katy Perry's new music video features cameos from #NuggsForCarter, Doug the Pug

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Big social influencers of the year like Carter Wilkerson of #NuggsForCarter fame -- eating chicken nuggets, of course -- and Instagram famous dog Doug the Pug make appearances in Perry's music video for "Swish Swish."

Katy Perry’s music video for her latest single "Swish Swish" is a veritable who’s who of the influencer world.

The video features The Tigers, a ragtag basketball team led by Perry, facing off against a much larger (and better) team. Big social influencers of the year like Carter Wilkerson of #NuggsForCarter fame -- eating chicken nuggets, of course -- and Instagram famous dog Doug the Pug make appearances in the music video.

Perry’s teammates include model, dancer, and social influencer Dexter Mayfield; YouTuber Christine Sydelko of the Elijah & Christine channel; and 15-year-old deadpan dancer Russell Horning aka the "Backpack Kid." Actors from Game of Thrones to Glee appear in cameos, along with famous athletes, sportscasters, and world champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

Wilkerson and other influencers in the music video posted gifs of their cameos on Twitter shortly before its release. Wendy’s continued supporting Wilkerson’s love of nuggets with a later tweet.

