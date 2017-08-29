Breakfast Briefing, 8.29.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Trump to visit Texas; What's happening with Houston PR firms; Amazon takes over Whole Foods: How the first day went; and other news to know.

Leading Tuesday morning’s news cycle:

North Korea defied international sanctions and fired a ballistic missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido on Tuesday morning. A text message was sent to citizens from the Japanese government, advising them to take cover. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump vowed to increase pressure on North Korea, following the launch. The act sends a clear message to Washington just weeks after Kim Jong-un threatened to target the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with similar intermediate-range missiles. Additionally, the launch demonstrates the regime’s willingness to raise the diplomatic stakes, according to media reports. Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday, as investors were rattled by the missile.

Trump visiting Texas to survey storm response

Trump is still going ahead with his plans to visit Texas today. This morning, he will arrive in Corpus Christi, near where Hurricane Harvey came ashore on Friday. Later, he will go to Austin to meet state officials, receive briefings, and tour the emergency operation center, the White House said.

Trump’s visit follows his comments at a White House press conference Monday afternoon that he pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio right as the storm was moving into Texas because he "assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally."

What’s happening with Houston PR firms

PR agencies in Houston will likely remain closed as Hurricane Harvey continues to dispense catastrophic amounts of rain. However, national firms with a presence in the city, such as Hill+Knowlton Strategies, FleishmanHillard, and Edelman are ramping up relief efforts from other parts of the country. Numerous brands, across the nation and headquartered in Houston, are also pitching in to help those affected.

Amazon takes over Whole Foods: How the first day went

Amazon immediately cut prices by up to 43% for some of Whole Foods’ products on Monday, including bananas, large brown eggs, salmon, avocados, baby kale, and almond butter. Social media users are already making jokes about the changes they are seeing around the stores. Particularly, an Amazon logo made out of ground beef at a Los Angeles-based Whole Foods; and Amazon Echo devices curiously placed in the middle of a "farm fresh" display at another store.

Other news to know this morning: Taylor Swift breaks Adele’s record for YouTube views; Ed Skrien praised for stepping down from Hellboy role after "whitewashing" criticism.