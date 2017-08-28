Houston PR firms support colleagues and community post-Harvey

Added 2 hours ago by Alison Kanski

H+K Strategies, FleishmanHillard, and Edelman are pulling together to help staffers and the general population of Houston hit by the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas National Guard soldiers assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West (image via Department of Defense website)
HOUSTON: PR agencies in Houston will likely remain closed as Hurricane Harvey continues to dispense catastrophic amounts of rain, but national firms with a presence in the city are ramping up relief efforts from other parts of the country.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies checked on its Houston staff throughout the weekend and some have begun working on client business again, said U.S. communications and marketing manager Bianca Hutton.

The agency is also supporting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sunday. H+K will match employee donations made to the fund up to a total value of $10,000.

FleishmanHillard’s Houston office remains closed and employees and their families are safe, said SVP Chelsey Watts. Fleishman is also providing information on how to donate to disaster relief organizations to its employees elsewhere in the country.

To help the Houston community, Fleishman is reaching out to the Houston Food Bank, one of the agency’s partners for its pro bono initiative FH4Inclusion, to offer assistance.

Edelman closed its office in Houston on Friday to allow its 15 employees time to evacuate or prepare for the hurricane, said Chris Manzini, head of Edelman's Southwest region in a statement. Staff without relatives in the state who they could stay with were offered housing in Dallas.

The agency is also setting up a microsite with the American Red Cross and will match donations made by employees via the Daniel J. Edelman Family Foundation. Some employees unaffected by the storm in Houston are already offering assistance to the community.

"Today, some team members who stayed behind and have no flooding issues in their homes are being activated to provide pro bono service to the Houston Public Information Office," Manzini said.

