Dara Khosrowshahi, an Iranian American who has run Expedia since 2005, has been named CEO of Uber. What do you think of the troubled rideshare company’s decision?
Your call: Is Uber making the right call with Khosrowshahi?
Uber has brought in Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi to helm the ridesharing company as CEO.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins