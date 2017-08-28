FleishmanHillard selects John Isaf as Boston office lead

Isaf most recently served as the head of the corporate practice at Weber Shandwick's Boston office.

BOSTON: FleishmanHillard has hired John Isaf to head its Boston office, effective September 5.

As SVP and senior partner, Isaf will report to J.J. Carter, global COO and president of FleishmanHillard’s Americas region. He will be focused on accelerating the office’s growth and overseeing client satisfaction, business development, operations, and employee development.

"It was a great opportunity to lead a key market office of such a respected agency," Isaf said. "It felt like a good time to take the next step for me professionally to lead an office and team like they had in Boston."

Isaf most recently lead the corporate practice at Weber Shandwick’s Boston office, a position he served in for 10 years. Before that, he led the PR agency unit at Arnold Worldwide for 11 years, a statement said. He’s handled work for Harvard Business School, L.L. Bean, and Staples.

Isaf is taking over for senior partners Seth Bloom and Randi Tanguay, who co-led the office after the departure of Greg Winter, the last permanent GM. Bloom and Tanguay remain in the office. Winter exited FleishmanHillard last year, a spokesperson said. He currently serves as VP of corporate comms at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, according to his LinkedIn profile.

FleishmanHillard’s Boston office is mid-sized and known for its work in tech, consumer, and corporate work, according to Isaf.

A statement added the office "provides fully integrated communications solutions across a range of disciplines, including reputation management, B2B marketing, corporate communications, financial communications, analyst relations, and creative and digital services."