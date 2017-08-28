Breakfast Briefing, 8.28.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Meet Uber’s new leader

Dara Khosrowshahi, an Iranian American who has run Expedia since 2005, has been named CEO of Uber. Other final candidates were Meg Whitman, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, CEO; and Jeff Immelt, GE’s departing CEO. Immelt tweeted on Sunday that he decided against the top Uber role. At Expedia, Khosrowshahi presided over a large expansion of the online travel company to more than 60 countries; and he also is a vocal critic of President Trump, specifically his travel ban against Muslim Americans. Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure in June. He remains on Uber’s board. Khosrowshahi, who joins the company at a tumultuous time, is tasked with transforming the company’s "bro" culture, while shoring up its business in the wake of lawsuits and competition, analysts say.

How social media has been helping Hurricane Harvey victims

Reddit and Twitter have been offering an oasis of information and resources to people in Southeastern Texas, which has been pummeled with unprecedented flooding after the arrival of Hurricane Harvey. On Reddit, the Hurricane Harvey Live Megathread has been created to offer real-time updates on the storm, from official status updates on the storm, local flooding in Texas, and additional weather events such as tornadoes. Much of the sourcing is coming from Twitter. Additionally, web-savvy officials have been responding in real-time to stranded Texas residents who have been tweeting their addresses and organizing rescue missions through Facebook groups. Even so, the Coast Guard is asking people stranded by the hurricane to call them instead of posting on social media.

The hashtag #HoustonStrong has been created, with people on social tweeting love and support for those affected. And Apple has opened iTunes donations for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Trump’s reaction to Harvey

Trump has been tweeting his praise for emergency workers in Texas. He plans to travel to Texas on Tuesday, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House is finalizing trip details.

MTV VMAs become stage for political, social commentary

At MTV’s Video Music Awards, meant to honor music’s biggest stars for their professional achievements, many celebrities decided to use the platform to denounce hate and inequality. VMAs host Katy Perry held up a fake newspaper headlined "The World Is On Fire;" Kesha and the rapper Logic made a statement about suicide prevention; and Paris Jackson, slammed neo-Nazis and white nationalists. One of the most powerful moments of the night was when Susan Bro, mother of slain Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, denounced hatred and racism and unveiled The Heather Heyer Foundation in her daughter’s honor. Bro was joined on stage by a descendant of Confederate Civil War general Robert E. Lee, Rev. Robert Lee IV, who also spoke out against hate.

In response to Trump’s recent order to ban transgender people from serving in the military, several transgender service members attended the VMAs. They were joined by GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Other news from over the weekend, ICYMI: Mayweather-McGregor PPV stream goes down; No-To-Marxism rally members and counterprotesters clash in Berkeley; Iran retools anti-America propaganda with rap videos.