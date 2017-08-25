Cottonelle, Scott, and WeRateDogs team up to celebrate toilet paper and dogs

The brands' #TPDogDay campaign is centered on National Toilet Paper Day and National Dog Day, which both fall on Saturday.

NEW YORK: Cottonelle and Scott 1000 decided to reward one good dog’s most annoying habit: destroying toilet paper rolls.

The two toilet paper makers, owned by Kimberly-Clark, partnered with Twitter account WeRateDogs to celebrate National Toilet Paper Day and National Dog Day, which both fall on Saturday.

WeRateDogs posts and rates (out of 10) pictures of dogs sent to the account through Twitter. It has evolved from a funny Twitter account to a full-blown brand, selling clothing, accessories, and books of its dog ratings and comments.

Cottonelle and Scott 1000 are asking people to share photos of their dogs getting into TP with the account for a chance to be featured on WeRateDogs and win a year’s supply of toilet paper.

"At the end of last year, we were looking at data from National Toilet Paper Day and we noticed strong engagement on National Dog Day, nearly six million mentions," said Erin Ehmke, Cottonelle brand manager at Kimberly-Clark. "It was significantly more than National Toilet Paper Day. We already see a lot of engagement with dogs and toilet paper."

The mischievous entries have not disappointed.

1/ Send us a pic of your pup in any toilet paper related scenario for a chance to win a year's supply of @cottonelle & @scottproducts ???? #ad pic.twitter.com/r7IuH36ilA — WeRateDogs™ (author) (@dog_rates) August 23, 2017

Cottonelle and Scott worked with Ketchum to develop the contest. The team decided to work with WeRateDogs because of its massive follower base of 3.2 million -- significantly higher than both Cottonelle and Scott’s individual followings.

"The Scott brand, particularly Scott 1000, is all about how it keeps families going; obviously dogs are part of the family as well too," said Christine Kiriazes, Scott Brand Manager at Kimberly-Clark. "It’s also real, it's real life."

The winning dog and owner will be announced and rated on Monday. The winner will be selected and notified by WeRateDogs, according to their channels’ dog rating methods.

Between launch day on Wednesday and Friday, the contest received about 100 entries, with that expected to go up once National Dog Day and National Toilet Paper Day get underway.