Breakfast Briefing, 8.25.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Friday morning

The fired Google employee is looking to sue the tech company for discrimination. The employee, James Damore, has hired GOP lawyer Harmeet Dhillon. The memo, which argues that women don’t succeed in tech because of genetic differences from men, put Google in the middle of a free speech debate after it went viral and the company fired Damore/ Dhillon is looking for more Google employees who feel discriminated against.

Amazon takes control of Whole Foods and plans to cut prices. Prime members will receive discounts at Whole Foods beginning Monday. The move is yet another blow to the grocery industry, which has been struggling on the markets since Amazon acquired Whole Foods earlier in the summer.

Kushner Companies switches PR firms, bringing on Finsbury to handle media relations. The company previously worked with Risa Heller Communications, which reportedly ended its work with Kuchner Co. after the Charlottesville protests.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommends shrinking some national monuments. Zinke recommended reducing the size of three national monuments in Oregon and Utah. Environmental groups have been fighting the move and are already up in arms about the decision.

Allergan answers common birth control questions in its Know Your Birth Control campaign for Lo Loestrin. The pharma company teamed up with SNL’s Vanessa Bayer for "woman on the street" interviews about contraception in its latest campaign for birth control pill Lo Loestrin.