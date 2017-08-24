Lenovo enlists social media stars for real-life laptop push

BURBANK, CA: Social media stars are showcasing real-life use cases of the Lenovo Yoga 720 laptop and its Windows 10 features.

Marketing agency Midnight Oil produced four original videos for the technology company, featuring Nerdist News’ Kyle Hill, fashion designer and scrapbooker Amy Tangerine, and women’s self-empowerment blogger Jenna Rammell. Together, the influencers have over 400,000 engaged social media followers.

Midnight Oil account director Christy Hayes told PRWeek Lenovo approached the agency and said it wanted to do a how-to video activation. The firm has been working with Lenovo since last summer.

"They wanted a campaign that connected with their audience and was on brand, so we thought bringing in influencers would help the brand connect more," she said. "We wanted to highlight real-life use cases and show how [the product] simplifies the lives of daily users."

The main objective of the campaign is to promote product awareness and educate consumers on its features. The brand wanted the influencers to engage their active audiences and get them to talk about the product, said Kelly McCallion, director of integrated production at Midnight Oil.

In the series of "how to" videos, which were each specifically designed for the influencers’ audiences, the stars showcase their craft while using the Lenovo Yoga 720 and its Windows 10 features, such as intuitive optional pen input with Windows Ink.

The videos feature Hill explaining how to create an episode of his show; Tangerine showing how to create "inspirational" lettering and how to design a shirt; and Rammell explaining how to plan a healthy birthday party.

"[Hill] referenced Hey Cortana, a Microsoft feature he used, and incorporated that and showcased how it worked in his daily life," said McCallion.

Influencers were approached with the idea that this was a collaborative effort.

"It’s more than just asking these influencers to read a script," said McCallion. "We did it in tandem to determine how the products fit into their lives, because we wanted it to feel authentic."

The firm pulled together a list of influencers, looked at follower numbers, engagement rates, the aesthetic of their posts, and eventually chose to enlist Hill, Tangerine, and Rammell.

"We did a whole scrub of potential [influencers] based on the target market Lenovo wanted to reach," said McCallion. "We focused on designers, moms, and people in tech and creative fields."

The campaign officially launched this week, but teasers were promoted on the influencers’ social channels in mid-June. At that point, each influencer announced they were collaborating with Lenovo to build buzz and get their audiences engaged and excited.

The full videos, which are being promoted on the stars’ and Lenovo’s social channels, can be seen below:

Lenovo amplified the content with paid media buys.

A Lenovo rep was not available for comment.

Forty-year-old Midnight Oil was acquired last year by Imagine!, a provider of visual marketing products for retailers, quick serve and fast casual restaurants, and CPG companies.

Separately, Lenovo recently implemented a review of its global PR support. The company currently works with Text100 and Weber Shandwick.