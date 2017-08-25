Allergan and SNL's Vanessa Bayer tackle birth control questions with humor

The pharma company's Know Your Birth Control campaign is running for six months.

NEW YORK: Saturday Night Live cast member Vanessa Bayer is helping Allergan educate women about birth control pills.

The pharma company launched the Know Your Birth Control campaign, for its Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill, on Thursday.

The campaign features Bayer and OB/GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd in a series of educational and entertaining videos that tackle common questions about birth control pills.

The videos show Bayer hitting the streets of New York in a series of "woman on the street" interviews to ask women questions about contraception while Shepherd answers the same common questions in a separate three-part video.

"In today’s cluttered environment, there's so much coming at people today," said Jim Maffezzoli, VP of women’s health at Allergan. "You need to engage and one of the best ways to do that can be humor. Had we just done the factual videos I think it might have blended into the background."

Bayer asked women how the birth control pill works and if the pill must be taken at the same time every day.

The campaign targets millennial women -- who also appear in the videos with Bayer. Allergan is running a social media campaign across several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Maffezzoli said this is the first time a campaign for Lo Loestrin has appeared on Snapchat.

"The nice thing about the videos is they can be in short format or long format," Maffezzoli said. "You can fit them in the six or 15 second ad. People see it in their feed and interact with it. Maybe then they go for more information and see the long form or the physician videos [with Shepherd], which are housed on the website."

The main goal is to make women more comfortable and prepared to have a conversation with their doctors about the birth control pill.

"We want women prepared for a good conversation with physicians, to be comfortable, and break down hesitations and embarrassment or stigma," Maffezzoli said. "We hope it achieves that goal to get women to learn more about oral contraception."

The campaign is running for six months.