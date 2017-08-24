Porter Novelli New Zealand MD Strahan Wallis takes on Southern California role

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Wallis moved stateside for his new role.

News
Strahan Wallis
Strahan Wallis

LOS ANGELES: Porter Novelli’s New Zealand MD, Strahan Wallis, has been named Southern California MD.

Wallis started in his new role on Monday and reports to North America president Jennifer Swint. He is replacing Linda Martin, who is transitioning to a new role supporting the agency’s global client leaders and leading accounts in the food and nutrition practice.

Wallis is overseeing about 20 people in the Southern California region. He is responsible for overseeing business in the firm’s Los Angeles, Irvine, and San Diego markets, including building out the client roster and staff.

"It’s a really interesting opportunity and challenge going from being a large agency in a small market to jumping into a much larger market," Wallis said.

In Southern California, Porter has clients in a range of sectors, and Wallis is looking for more opportunities in food, nutrition, health, digital, new media, and tech.

Sarah Williams is replacing him as New Zealand MD.

"The big goals are to get to know everyone our team and standout clients deeply and figure out how I can add value," Wallis said. "How do we build our capability to pursue more opportunities in this market? The potential is unlimited in this market."

Wallis has been with Porter Novelli for seven years, starting off as GM in New Zealand before becoming MD. Prior to joining Porter, he worked in communications for KPMG, Credit Suisse, and Morley Fund Management.

Earlier this year, Porter’s parent company Omnicom PR Group shifted Cone Communications under Porter to expand its reach into new regions. Omnicom also brought on Porter’s global health lead Paul George for a dual role leading global business development in health for the parent company in May.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now