Breakfast Briefing, 8.24.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday morning

Added 2 hours ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Uber's financials, Qatar restores diplomatic relations; Trump's transgender military ban; the Samsung Galaxy Note 8; and Bell Pottinger breached PRCA code.

News

Uber’s financials don’t reflect the chaos of the past few months. Adjusted net revenue was $1.75 billion in Q2, up 16% from the previous quarter, according to financial docs.The company is still a long way from profitability and burning through cash, depleting its cash investments by $645 million since the first quarter. Despite the sexual harassment investigation, bookings were up 150% over the previous year and 17% from the previous quarter. The caveat, however, is CEO Travis Kalanick was forced to resign towards the end of Q2 and the effect of that is yet to be seen.

Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran despite four neighboring countries cutting ties with the nation because of its alleged support of Iran and terrorist groups. The country denies these allegations. Saudi Arabia, thr United Arab Emrites, Egypt, and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with the country in June. Shortly after, Qatar began hiring several top Washington lobby groups.

Trump’s transgender military ban will make its way to the Pentagon. The White House is expected to send guidance to implement the ban over the coming days. Trump first proposed it on Twitter July 26 and LGBT groups condemned the move immediately. The groups will likely continue fighting the ban.

Samsung’s newest phone has one job: don’t explode. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, the next generation of the exploding Note 7, was released Wednesday. The manufacturer says the phone went through rigorous testing to ensure it is safe to use. Samsung is also offering discounts to Note 7 owners in an effort to remedy the damage.

Bell Pottinger breached PRCA code of conduct in its work for controversial South African client Oakbay Investments. The trade body held a hearing earlier this month and will release its final decision Monday, September 4.

