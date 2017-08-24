BlogHer founder Lisa Stone joins Ellevest as CMO

NEW YORK: BlogHer co-founder and former CEO Lisa Stone is joining Ellevest, an online investment platform for women, as CMO.

Stone will be responsible for developing marketing campaigns to grow and engage the platform’s community of women, use analytics and insights to help expand assets under management, and build the Ellevest brand. She joined the three-year-old startup on August 16 and reports to CEO Sallie Krawcheck.

"It's clear to me where women are today and the lack of trust I see across the board of institutions from D.C. to Silicon Valley," Stone said. "Women are seeking a place where they are treated fairly, prized as customers, and talked to as equals. That's our approach."

Stone has experience with startups for women. She cofounded BlogHer, the online blogging platform for women, in 2005 and led the company as CEO until it was acquired by SheKnows Media in 2014.

Her goal with Ellevest is to build a community and brand that helps more women feel comfortable investing. She’s looking to eliminate the jargon and gender neutral approach of many financial services platforms to focus on group learning and personalized investments for Ellevest users.

"Taking financial control of your life should not be a trek up Kilimanjaro," Stone said. "We need to overcome the barriers in the investment gap. We need to be able to talk about this together, and we’re building a community of likeminded women to help ourselves."

After the acquisition of BlogHer, Stone moved into the chief community officer role at SheKnows Media before departing in December 2015. She was most recently entrepreneur in residence at Trinity Ventures.

She began her career in journalism, working both in editorial and strategy roles at Women.com, CNN, Web TV Networks, along with the The New York Times, LATimes.com, PressThink.org., and ALM Media.

Ellevest, founded in 2014, officially launched in May 2016. The company is headed up by Krawcheck, a Wall Street veteran, former Citigroup CFO, and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management CEO. The startup raised $32.5 million in its latest funding round, according to an SEC filing.