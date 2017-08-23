Johnson & Johnson's Meyer moves to Medtronic

Amy Jo Meyer served as senior director and financial and M&A comms leader at Johnson & Johnson.

NEW BRUNSWICK: Amy Jo Meyer exited Johnson & Johnson last week to join Medtronic, a medical devices company based in her home state of Minnesota.

Meyer now serves as senior director of global comms and corporate marketing for the Americas region at Medtronic, her LinkedIn states.

Ernie Knewitz, VP of media relations at J&J, explained the team has an interim plan in place, but added the company would look for a permanent replacement in the future.

Meyer had been senior director and financial and M&A comms leader at J&J since November 2015. She was responsible for handling financial comms, including all of Johnson & Johnson’s financial disclosures and M&A activity, such as its acquisition of biopharma company Actelion, Knewitz said.

Meyer also served as director of corporate media relations at the health giant prior to that, her LinkedIn states.

"She was a great part of our team," Knewitz added. "She was from Minnesota and I suspect she wanted the opportunity to return. We’re happy for her. She was a great part of the team. We wish her nothing but the best."

Knewitz said he didn’t expect there would be a change in the structure of the comms team. She reported to Danielle Devine, a VP of enterprise strategy and comms.

Prior to joining J&J, Meyer served in a variety of positions at St. Jude Medical over the course of about seven years, most recently as director of public relations. Abbott completed its acquisition of St. Jude Medical earlier this year.

Meyer wasn't immediately available for comment as of press time.