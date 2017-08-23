How 12 brands celebrated #Hashtag10

Added 2 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

While some used the opportunity to push forward their social messages, others just wanted to say, "Everything is awesome."

Blog

Of course Twitter has been tweeting about #Hashtag10, but a hodgepodge of brands across the world also showed their appreciation for the hashtag on Wednesday.

While some used the opportunity to push forward their social messages, others just wanted to say, "Everything is awesome."

Here is how 12 brands celebrated the hashtag’s 10th anniversary on Twitter:

FIFA

Today

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Lego

Comedy Central

IBM

Snyder's of Hanover

New York City Fire Department

Oracle Utilities

Tootsie Roll

The Cybersmile Foundation

Parks and Recreation

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now