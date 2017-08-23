How 12 brands celebrated #Hashtag10

While some used the opportunity to push forward their social messages, others just wanted to say, "Everything is awesome."

Of course Twitter has been tweeting about #Hashtag10, but a hodgepodge of brands across the world also showed their appreciation for the hashtag on Wednesday.

Here is how 12 brands celebrated the hashtag’s 10th anniversary on Twitter:

FIFA

Today

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Lego

Comedy Central

A little hashtag history in honor of #Hashtag10. pic.twitter.com/3Q97mYDxjy — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 23, 2017

IBM

Test your knowledge in honor of #Hashtag10: What was the first hashtag IBM ever used? — IBM (@IBM) August 23, 2017

Snyder's of Hanover

New York City Fire Department

We use #FDNYSmart to share safety info with NYers and visitors to our great city. Learn more at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/AjPsIuPOeD — FDNY (@FDNY) August 23, 2017

Oracle Utilities

Tootsie Roll

In honor of birthday of #Hashtag10 we'd like to hear from you! Use the hashtag #TheWorldMayNeverKnow and tell us some of life's mysteries! pic.twitter.com/UaEUXKl7PF — Mr. Owl (@MrOwl) August 23, 2017

The Cybersmile Foundation

Big respect to @Twitter and @TwitterSafety for all their great work making our favourite platform even better #Hashtag10 #LoveTwitter — CybersmileFoundation (@CybersmileHQ) August 23, 2017

Parks and Recreation