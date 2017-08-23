How 12 brands celebrated #Hashtag10

Of course Twitter has been tweeting about #Hashtag10, but a hodgepodge of brands across the world also showed their appreciation for the hashtag on Wednesday.
While some used the opportunity to push forward their social messages, others just wanted to say, "Everything is awesome."
Here is how 12 brands celebrated the hashtag’s 10th anniversary on Twitter:
FIFA
Some things don't change no matter how much time goes by#hashtag10 #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/pTFuq8NjN3— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 23, 2017
Today
Happy 10th birthday to the #hashtag! #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/WnaUZz066z— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2017
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Celebrate #Hashtag10 by urging Congress to do all of these:#RestoreTheVRA#ProtectOurCare#RaiseTheWage#DefendDACA#EndProfiling— Civil Rights (@civilrightsorg) August 23, 2017
Lego
#HappyBirthday #EverythingIsAwesome #LEGOhashtag #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/a1zjgbvIvu— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 23, 2017
Comedy Central
A little hashtag history in honor of #Hashtag10. pic.twitter.com/3Q97mYDxjy— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 23, 2017
IBM
Test your knowledge in honor of #Hashtag10: What was the first hashtag IBM ever used?— IBM (@IBM) August 23, 2017
Snyder's of Hanover
We’re celebrating #Hashtag10 with our favorite hashtag: #PretzelsBaby. pic.twitter.com/t4H1zCBq2Z— Snyder's of Hanover® (@Snyders_Hanover) August 23, 2017
New York City Fire Department
We use #FDNYSmart to share safety info with NYers and visitors to our great city. Learn more at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/AjPsIuPOeD— FDNY (@FDNY) August 23, 2017
Oracle Utilities
In honor of @Twitter's decade-old #Hashtag10 we're collecting. What's your fave #utilities industry #? #analytics? #smartgrid? #smartmeter? pic.twitter.com/t457HRammu— Oracle Utilities (@oracleutilities) August 23, 2017
Tootsie Roll
In honor of birthday of #Hashtag10 we'd like to hear from you! Use the hashtag #TheWorldMayNeverKnow and tell us some of life's mysteries! pic.twitter.com/UaEUXKl7PF— Mr. Owl (@MrOwl) August 23, 2017
The Cybersmile Foundation
Big respect to @Twitter and @TwitterSafety for all their great work making our favourite platform even better #Hashtag10 #LoveTwitter— CybersmileFoundation (@CybersmileHQ) August 23, 2017
Parks and Recreation
Remember to hashtag responsibly. #Hashtag10 #ParksandRec pic.twitter.com/pzdp40XIHw— Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) August 23, 2017