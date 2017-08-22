Corporation for Public Broadcasting seeks comms support amid budget cut threat

The independent nonprofit is looking for a comms firm to support its initiatives.

WASHINGTON: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is seeking a communications firm to support its ongoing initiatives.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a private, nonprofit group that promotes and supports public broadcasting. The nonprofit provides financial support and a variety of services to more than 1,400 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. It is independent from the federal government, PBS, NPR, and local public broadcasting channels.

The selected agency will support several of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s initiatives covering issues such as health, veterans, workforce development and the future of work, and strengthening America’s civil society. Each initiative will require research, message development, engagement strategy, and content recommendations.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting is also looking for the agency to support its internal comms team with duties such as press releases, op-ed placement, and reviewing the organization’s strategic goals and existing mission and vision statements, according to the RFP document.

The contract is for an initial six months, with two additional six-month options to renew. The organization expects the contract to begin September 15. Budget information was not disclosed in the document.

Representatives from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting did not respond to requests for comment.

In March, President Donald Trump released a budget proposal that called for deep cuts to federal funding for the arts and public media. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was one of the programs on the chopping block, with Trump looking to completely eliminate federal funding for the organization. The budget has not yet been approved, and there are a number of efforts trying to save funding for arts and media.