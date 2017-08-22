Breakfast Briefing, 8.22.2017: The 4 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

What to watch: President Trump's speech on Afghanistan and Arizona rally, Johnson & Johnson pays out more on talc lawsuit, and brands distancing from Trump.

President Trump’s first primetime speech didn’t give many specifics about his plan for the war in Afghanistan. He did say he plans to increase troops in the country -- without sharing numbers -- and plans to put more pressure on Pakistan. The speech shifted the message from "nation building" to "killing terrorists." Read the full transcript of his speech.

Trump’s stance on the ongoing war has changed over the years. Before taking office, Trump was against an increase in troops, writing in a 2012 tweet that "Afghanistan is a complete waste." He addressed his initial reaction to the ongoing war in the speech, saying "All my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office."

Trump now heads to a rally in Arizona, where local authorities are on alert for potential protests and the mayor of Phoenix urged him to cancel amid heightened tensions. Some worry that the rally will only deepen the racial divide because Trump is expected to talk immigration in the border state.

Johnson & Johnson takes another loss in its ongoing baby powder trial. The pharma company was ordered to pay out $417 million in the lawsuit that ties ovarian cancer to talcum powder. This payout is the largest amount the company has paid in its string of lawsuits over talc. The company stuck to the script in its statement, saying it will appeal the decision and affirming that baby powder is safe.

Companies desert Mar-a-Lago in continuing fallout from the Charlottesville comments. At least 20 companies and nonprofits have cancelled charity events at the Trump-owned Florida resort. Many have cited the president’s response to Charlottesville, showing a shift in how companies, which once feared being the subject of a tweet, respond to the president now.