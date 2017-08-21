Stop and stare at what these 9 brands are doing for the eclipse

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during today's eclipse! Brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut to Warby Parker have found creative ways to capitalize on the total solar eclipse.

The day of the total solar eclipse is finally here, and brands are over the moon.

Some brands are providing glasses or tutorials for how to make a DIY viewer to watch the eclipse safely. Others have created eclipse-themed events and treats for people celebrating the rare happening.

Chiquita

Chiquita has hijacked what it calls the "total(-ly overrated) solar eclipse" and is telling people to instead look out for the "banana sun," the two moments before and after the solar eclipse when it claims it can "temporarily turn the sun into a giant banana."

Yesterday, this big Chiquita banana appeared in NY's Flatiron Plaza. Today, the #BananaSun will appear in the sky. https://t.co/SgwDDQPAeG pic.twitter.com/4IGJkyL16k — Chiquita (@Chiquita) August 21, 2017

DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton made a video showing a cookie and glass of milk mimicking the movements of the sun and moon during an eclipse. The brand is also encouraging fans on Instagram and Twitter to create their own cookie-and-milk eclipse-inspired videos with the hashtag #CookiEclipse. It will also send select participants a tin of DoubleTree Cookies.

Delta Air Lines

The airline also made a cookie-centric video acting out the eclipse.

We are ready for #SolarEclipse2017! Here’s a little "pre-enactment" for your viewing (and snacking) pleasure. pic.twitter.com/fgDu1q7fqG — Delta (@Delta) August 21, 2017

Pizza Hut

The chain created a how-to video to demonstrate how the solar eclipse can be safely viewed through one of its pizza boxes.

Coca-Cola

The soft-drink maker also demonstrated how to make an eclipse viewer from a box.

Krispy Kreme

Select U.S. and Canadian Krispy Kreme locations have been selling a limited-edition "eclipse" doughnut since Saturday.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering $4 all-you-can-eat "mooncakes" or moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes to customers on Monday.

bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast... try them yourself on 8.21.17 pic.twitter.com/aqNTMnrIfG — Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017

Royal Caribbean

Bonnie Tyler will sing her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the eclipse on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas ship.

As if #Eclipse2017 wasn't going to be legendary enough, Bonnie Tyler is joining the fun with @DNCE onboard #OasisoftheSeas. https://t.co/PwLFVYv4yW — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) August 16, 2017

Warby Parker

Too bad for some enthusiasts, Warby Parker was giving away eclipse-viewing glasses, but quickly ran out of them.

Stop by one of our stores and grab some eclipse-viewing glasses for you and your friends—hurry, they're going fast! https://t.co/Ew9kHrMoMw pic.twitter.com/r8LfyTP5gN — Warby Parker (@WarbyParker) August 16, 2017