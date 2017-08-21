Stop and stare at what these 9 brands are doing for the eclipse

Added 12 minutes ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during today's eclipse! Brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut to Warby Parker have found creative ways to capitalize on the total solar eclipse.

Blog

The day of the total solar eclipse is finally here, and brands are over the moon.

Some brands are providing glasses or tutorials for how to make a DIY viewer to watch the eclipse safely. Others have created eclipse-themed events and treats for people celebrating the rare happening.

Chiquita
Chiquita has hijacked what it calls the "total(-ly overrated) solar eclipse" and is telling people to instead look out for the "banana sun," the two moments before and after the solar eclipse when it claims it can "temporarily turn the sun into a giant banana."

DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton made a video showing a cookie and glass of milk mimicking the movements of the sun and moon during an eclipse. The brand is also encouraging fans on Instagram and Twitter to create their own cookie-and-milk eclipse-inspired videos with the hashtag #CookiEclipse. It will also send select participants a tin of DoubleTree Cookies.

Delta Air Lines
The airline also made a cookie-centric video acting out the eclipse.

Pizza Hut
The chain created a how-to video to demonstrate how the solar eclipse can be safely viewed through one of its pizza boxes.

Coca-Cola
The soft-drink maker also demonstrated how to make an eclipse viewer from a box.

Krispy Kreme
Select U.S. and Canadian Krispy Kreme locations have been selling a limited-edition "eclipse" doughnut since Saturday.

Denny’s
Denny’s is offering $4 all-you-can-eat "mooncakes" or moon-shaped buttermilk pancakes to customers on Monday.

Royal Caribbean
Bonnie Tyler will sing her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the eclipse on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas ship.

Warby Parker
Too bad for some enthusiasts, Warby Parker was giving away eclipse-viewing glasses, but quickly ran out of them.

