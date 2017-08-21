Breakfast Briefing, 8.21.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

What to watch today: an eclipse this afternoon, and President Trump addresses the nation this evening. Audi is denying it's working with a follower-buying website, and the Mooch has hired a publicist.

Please don’t stare at the sun today. We value your readership. However, if you must glance upwards at this afternoon’s rare eclipse, here’s a guide to making a DIY device for safe viewing. And if you’re lucky enough to be on a cruise ship while Bonnie Tyler sings "Total Eclipse of the Heart," here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how Royal Caribbean and agency partner Weber Shandwick made the celebrity appearance happen. Vote here for your favorite ellipse-related brand activation.

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation tonight at 9 p.m. EST about his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, which is expected to include an increase in the American troop presence in the country. It will also mark the first Trump speech of the post-Steve Bannon era after the former chief strategist exited the White House on Friday and returned to Breitbart.

Audi has refuted claims it worked with a U.K.-based "follower-buying website." The BBC and Adidas had previously denied working with Greedier Social Media, which claims on its website that it can help clients "become a social media celebrity, from only £2.99."

Jeff Immelt is in the driver’s seat to become Uber’s next CEO. The outgoing GE chief has established himself as the frontrunner to replace Travis Kalanick in the ride-hailing company’s top job, according to Recode. Uber’s board of directors is expected to vote on hiring a CEO in the next two weeks.

Anthony Scaramucci has hired publicist Howard Bragman. The owner of the shop known as 15 Minutes would not confirm he is working with the quickly dismissed former White House communications director when reached by Politico, which first reported on the business relationship. However, he did tweet a picture of himself with The Mooch, saying, "Enjoying my time with this guy. Enough said."