The PR Week 8.18.2017: Carmichael Lynch Relate's Julie Batliner

Added 2 hours ago , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch Relate.

Blog

Download

The-PRWeek-Podcast-8-18-17-Julie-Batliner.mp3

Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch Relate, sits with PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch to discuss her company's tremendous organic growth and communications misfires in the wake of the Charlottesville unrest.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now