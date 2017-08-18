Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch Relate, sits with PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch to discuss her company's tremendous organic growth and communications misfires in the wake of the Charlottesville unrest.
The PR Week 8.18.2017: Carmichael Lynch Relate's Julie Batliner
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch Relate.
