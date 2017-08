Look the moon on the sun, brands are all over the total eclipse coming Monday.

A total solar eclipse is a rare thing. Only a handful have happened over U.S. soil in the last hundred years. After the big one scheduled to cross the nation on Monday, American’s won’t see another until 2024.

Of course, companies have latched on to this landmark event, and eclipse campaigns have become popular. Which have been your favorites so far?

What brand’s eclipse campaign are you enjoying most?