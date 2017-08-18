Shazam veteran James Pearson joins relocation tech startup Updater as first PR head

Monday was Pearson's first day at the relocation technology platform.

NEW YORK: Shazam veteran James Pearson has joined startup Updater as head of PR, a newly created role.

Monday was Pearson’s first day at the relocation technology platform, which allows people moving to transfer utilities, update accounts and records, and forward mail. He reports to Jenna Weinerman, head of marketing.

Pearson is Updater’s first PR head. He was brought on as part of the company’s 2017 hiring plan to add industry experts to its team, he explained.

Pearson is responsible for organically growing brand awareness with specific audiences. He will develop Updater’s PR and corporate communications strategy and lead and supervise b-to-b and consumer publicity, events, and corporate communications, as well as overseeing internal and external communications. Pearson is also developing Updater’s PR team.

"The company has never had a formalized internal PR department," he said.

In 2015, Updater became the smallest VC-backed American tech company -- with only 25 employees -- to launch an IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange. As of January, Updater is processing more than 11%, or more than half a million, of all moves in the U.S., it said.

In February, Pearson joined Membit, an early stage app combining photo-sharing and augmented reality technology, as chief communications officer in an advisory capacity.

Although he has relinquished daily responsibilities, Pearson is serving as a board adviser to Membit and AI app Looky Loo.

Pearson departed Shazam earlier this year. Previously, he was EVP of corporate comms at music-streaming site Grooveshark.

