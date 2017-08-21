Audi joins Adidas and BBC to refute claims it worked with 'follower-buying' website

Audi is the latest major organisation to reject claims that it is a client of a UK-based business that lets influencers buy followers and 'engagement' on social media.

Adidas and the BBC had already said they had not worked with Greedier Social Media, despite being named as clients on the Manchester-based company’s website. Both said they had subsequently been in contact with Greedier.

On Friday, PRWeek noticed that the Adidas logo had been replaced by that of Audi. A spokesperson for the car brand told PRWeek: "Audi UK has no knowledge of, or involvement with, this organisation"

The BBC logo remains on the website, as does the logo of film company Universal. PRWeek had earlier asked Universal if it has worked with Greedier but did not receive a response.

It comes amid growing concern about influencers securing commercial deals after buying followings and engagement on social media. Earlier this month, US marketing agency Mediakix said it secured brand sponsorship deals for two fictitious influencers after acquiring Instagram followers for less than $300 (£231).

On its website, Greedier boasts that customers can "become a social media celebrity, from only £2.99".

The firm says its services include providing "UK Twitter followers, targeted Facebook likes, Instagram followers [and] YouTube views".

Greedier did not respond to PRWeek’s request to comment.