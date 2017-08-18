Breakfast Briefing, 8.18.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Friday morning

Uber sent a letter to customers reinforcing its opposition to white supremacists, while prominent Republicans and business leaders have started to rebuke President Trump more clearly.

Uber is reinforcing its opposition to white supremacists. The ride-hailing company sent a letter to customers on Thursday saying it is working to uphold its anti-discrimination community guidelines and maintain a 24/7 customer service line for complaints. Uber has also permanently banned white supremacist James Allsup from its app after a previous incident in Washington, DC, according to The Verge.

Prominent Republicans and right-leaning business leaders are getting more comfortable speaking out against President Donald Trump. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), once said to be in the running for secretary of state, told reporters on Thursday, "The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful." James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch, said in an email to friends, "I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists."

The White House has also abandoned plans to form an advisory council on infrastructure. The decision followed a line of CEOs dropping out of its other councils to the point where both were disbanded, via Bloomberg. Not every CEO connected to the White House has abandoned Trump. Some advised their peers to stick with the councils out of patriotism (former GE CEO Jack Welch) or to work towards a business-friendly environment (ex-Boeing CEO James McNerny), according to The New York Times.

James Damore, the engineer fired by Google for penning a 10-page anti-diversity memo, sat for an interview with Business Insider. The ex-Googler said he wasn’t trying to attack female colleagues with the missive and again claimed he was fired over his conservative views, not the memo itself. Meanwhile, several women have told The Guardian they quit the company due to racial discrimination.

Mindshare was the big winner in Sanofi’s global agency review. The France-based pharma company picked the firm to take over its global media account from Zenith, except for the U.S. and Japan. The drug-maker also picked firms from WPP, Havas, and Publicis Groupe as creative agency partners, according to Campaign.

