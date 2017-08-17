Always #LikeAGirl returns to fight girls' fear of failure

Procter & Gamble's Always has brought back its #LikeAGirl campaign with a new ad tackling girls' failure of confidence during puberty.

The Keep Going spot by Leo Burnett Chicago is a rallying cry for girls to embrace failure as fuel to build their confidence. It follows a group of schoolgirls over the course of a day, when they face challenges such as drama rehearsals, chess matches, and class projects.

The video comes on the back of research commissioned by Always, which found that more than half of girls lose confidence at puberty and seven in 10 girls avoid trying new things during puberty because they are afraid to fail.

Eight in 10 of the girls surveyed said the pressure to please others and be perfect led them to fear mistakes, while 75% pointed to social media as a key contributor to that feeling.

For the new phase of the campaign, Always enlisted actress and advocate Yara Shahidi as a brand ambassador to encourage girls. It also turned to director Lucy Luscombe to make the ad, which will run on TV and online.

The #LikeAGirl campaign kicked off in 2014 to increase girls’ confidence and overturn negative connotations of the phrase. It swept awards including a D&AD black Pencil and one of the first Cannes Glass Lions in 2015, and won Campaign of the Year at the 2015 PRWeek Awards.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.