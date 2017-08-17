PAN Communications opens Big Apple office, with NRG's Ryan Wallace at helm

NEW YORK: PAN Communications has opened a New York office and hired NRG’s Ryan Wallace to lead it.



PAN, which also has offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Orlando, officially opened its New York office on August 1. Wallace, who is VP and GM of the office, reports to EVP and MD Phil Carpenter. Wallace oversees four people in the Big Apple office, but the firm is looking to quickly expand that number to 10.



The agency has expanded into New York to attract new brands and work more closely with current clients headquartered in the greater New York metropolitan area, explained Philip Nardone, president and CEO of PAN. The office is focused on clients in adtech, martech, fintech, retail tech, and e-commerce industries. PAN’s New York-based clients include MediaMath, Sisense, White Ops, and NICE.





"With New York businesses, my approach is with an integrated lens on it," said Wallace. "I am seeking out clients who want to be great partners across a digital and traditional spectrum, but also want to do something edgy to disrupt the field they are in or get new eyes from a customer base."



The office opening is part of PAN’s five-year expansion plan, which kicked off in late 2015, when the firm acquired San Francisco-based Vantage PR.



"At the time, we were looking to become a bicoastal, midsize, independent PR agency and acquired a firm that allowed us to do that," said Nardone. "I said at the time the next phase of our five-year strategy was to open an office in New York City, so that is what we did."



PAN is focused on its four offices, while looking to strengthen its global network. It is also investing more in its measurement and analytics offering PANoptics, and strengthening its influencer marketing offering, Nardone explained.



"[With Wallace’s hire] PAN can branch out beyond integrated marketing and PR services to offer more expertise in crisis comms, corporate reputation management, and internal comms," said Nardone.



Wallace joins PAN from NRG Energy, where he worked on the corporate comms team leading a mix of executive, industry, and internal communications initiatives. His last day at NRG was July 28.



Prior to NRG, Wallace was responsible for and grew the East Coast tech practice at MWW as VP, commercial and enterprise technology. Before that, he was a VP in Bite Global’s New York office. He continues to serve as the communications director for the New York Fashion Tech Lab – a position he has held since the program’s inception.



Wallace has worked with clients including CA Technologies, eBay, HBO, SAP, Skype, and Visa.



PAN Communications’ global revenue for 2016 was $15,605,800, a 19% increase from the previous year. The firm has 115 employees.