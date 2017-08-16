5 things to know about interim White House communications director Hope Hicks

Hicks was named interim White House communications director Wednesday. Unlike a certain predecessor, she has a record of keeping out of the spotlight.

Hope Hicks, one of the first members of President Donald Trump's campaign team, was named interim White House communications director on Wednesday. Hicks, who has served as director of strategic communications in the Trump administration since January, will fill the role while the White House searches for a replacement for Anthony Scaramucci.

Here are five things to know about Hicks.

Hicks never worked in politics before the Trump campaign

She joined the campaign in 2015, and was one of the earliest members of Trump’s team. She quickly rose through the ranks, serving as spokeswoman and communications director during the campaign and then national press secretary for the transition team.

She came to know Trump through her work at Hiltzik Strategies

Hicks began to work with agency client Ivanka Trump in 2012. As she had more contact with Ivanka, she also got to know her father. Two years later, Trump poached Hicks from Hiltzik and she began working as director of communications for the Trump Organization in 2014.

Trump picked Hicks for the director of strategic communications role

In late December, Trump announced he had chosen Hicks for the West Wing role. The responsibilities were largely unclear, but she worked alongside the White House communications director and reported directly to the president. The role is also paid the highest salary in the White House, $179,700.

Her family has a history in politics and PR

Hicks father, Paul Hicks, was EVP of communications for the NFL and currently works at Glover Park Group. Both parents had previously worked in Washington as aides for members of Congress. Her grandfather also worked in PR for Texaco.

Hicks stays behind the scenes

Despite serving as campaign spokeswoman, Hicks was largely out of the spotlight. She rarely made public appearances during the campaign, a tradition she has kept since joining the White House. She also lacks any personal social media presence, unless you count her official White House Twitter profile.