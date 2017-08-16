Mashable's Paul Cafiero joins Pramana Collective as principal

Cafiero had served as director of communications at Mashable since March 2014.

NEW YORK: The Pramana Collective has hired Mashable’s communications director, Paul Cafiero, as principal.

Cafiero started in the role on Monday and is reporting to Kamyl Bazbaz, a partner based in Pramana’s New York office. Cafiero will be based in New York, but will also spend significant time in San Francisco, said Pramana cofounder Brian O'Shaughnessy.

Cafiero had served as director of communications for Mashable since March 2014, leading global strategic comms for the media company and serving as a company spokesperson across its international editions, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, Cafiero was a senior associate at Finsbury for three years.

"We are really excited to have [Cafiero] join our New York office as he brings a deep corporate and digital background and an unparalleled network to our clients," said O'Shaughnessy, via email. "His work at Mashable and Finsbury equips our team with a new strategic, insightful resource who is really is the proverbial triple threat of connector, communicator, and writer."

Cafiero made PRWeek’s Innovation 50 list in 2015.

Other recent hires at Pramana include former Yahoo corporate communications manager Ana Braskamp and Obama White House veterans Clay Dumas and Abdullah Hasan.

Former Twitter communications VP Sean Garrett formed Pramana in early 2013 with Brandee Barker, former director of global comms and public policy at Facebook, and O’Shaughnessy, the onetime head of global communications at Skype.

Mashable is exploring strategic options for its future, including a possible sale, according to Bloomberg.