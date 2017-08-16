PepsiCo under fire as Trump backtracks on criticism of far right

Added 45 minutes ago

PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi has been targeted by a campaign calling for business leaders to disassociate themselves from President Donald Trump after he was harshly criticized for his response to the weekend's far-right protests in Virginia.

News

Nooyi is being pressured to quit Trump’s business advisory council by racial justice group Color of Change, Bloomberg reports.

Chief executives from Under Armour, Intel, and pharmaceutical company Merck have quit the council after Trump took two days to explicitly condemn the white supremacists that marched in Charlottesville on August 12.

But in a press conference yesterday, the president once again stated that "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

The bosses of General Motors, General Electric, and Boeing have indicated that they will remain on Trump’s council for now. Alongside Nooyi, Color of Change is targeting IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty and Campbell Soup’s chief executive Denise Morrison.

Nooyi tweeted on August 13 to express her "heartbreak" at the events, but activists have said this does not go far enough and are targeting her with the hashtag #QuitTheCouncil.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

