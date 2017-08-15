Jackson joins Portland to lead US health offering

He is a veteran of Spectrum, Chandler Chicco, and Ketchum, among other shops.

WASHINGTON: Alfred Jackson has joined Portland as a partner based in Washington, D.C., the firm said on Tuesday.

He will lead the Omnicom Group firm’s healthcare offering in the U.S.

Jackson has served as EVP of public affairs at healthcare specialist firm Spectrum since 2015. Previously, he was SVP and leader of the healthcare practice at O’Neill & Associates, Washington office director at Chandler Chicco Companies, and leader of the public affairs practice at Ketchum, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last month, Portland hired Tanya Sandler, a veteran of Ogilvy & Mather’s U.S. team, as its first strategic planner.

