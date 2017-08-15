Breakfast Briefing, 8.15.2017: The 4 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

More CEOs are ditching President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council after Charlottesville. In the 24 hours since Merck CEO Ken Frazier stepped down and was subsequently attacked (twice) on Twitter by Trump, two more executives have left the council. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank both resigned late Monday. Krzanich even subtly called out Trump on his attack on Frazier in his blog.

Several other CEOs have commented on the riots in Charlottesville, but also said they will remain on the council.

Continuing fallout from Charlottesville, Google and GoDaddy both dropped white supremacist website the Daily Stormer after the website published a story disparaging the protester killed on Saturday. GoDaddy saw pressure on Twitter Monday to stop hosting the website and gave the Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new hosting service.

The Mooch told all on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Anthony Scaramucci talked Steve Bannon, Charlottesville, and his 10-day tenure at the White House in his interview with Colbert Monday night. Also on late night, Jimmy Fallon condemned the violence in Charlottesville in an emotional two-minute monologue, finally getting serious about political issues on his show.

Chief strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly on shakey ground in the White House. Rupert Murdoch and senior aides continue to urge Trump to fire Bannon, who previously ran alt-right website Breitbart. According to the report, Trump and Bannon’s relationship has been "fraying" as other officials like General H. R. McMaster have railed against Bannon’s role.