Dynamic Signal launches Watson-powered content feed

SAN BRUNO, CA: Dynamic Signal has launched an intelligent content feed powered by IBM Watson for its platform.

SmartContent culls content from the internet based on topics and rules established by a program administrator.

To create a SmartContent feed, the administrator must choose a topic, a whitelist and blacklist of words, and the group, division, geography, or business unit for which the content is targeted. The administrator can then approve or exclude the content found by the feature, which will help the feed learn what kind of content he or she wants, said Robyn Hannah, senior director of global communications at Dynamic Signal.

"It’s really about keeping employees informed and connected and creating great content that I wouldn’t have bandwidth to source myself," Hannah said.

The automation can enable customers to discover, curate, and disseminate content to workforces at a faster speed at scale than if the process were done manually.

"Not every company has a full-time in-house editor," Hannah said. "If I had Google Alerts for agile engineering, UI and UX, media buys, social media practices, and ergonomics, I would not be able to get Google Alerts, read all those stories, and make sure they don’t include our blacklisted words and import them into the platform and target them to the right audiences."

Dynamic Signal assigns a team to each client to help them use the platform.

While Dynamic Signal doesn’t release sales or revenue figures, a spokesperson said it sells services to 20% of the companies listed on the Fortune 100 and almost 20% of the Fortune 500. Customers include IBM, Edelman, Capital One, Salesforce, Autodesk, Deloitte, Humana, and Hitachi Data Systems.