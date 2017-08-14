ALS Association brings on Kwittken for Every Drop Adds Up campaign

Added 33 minutes ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The nonprofit organization previously worked with Porter Novelli and ad agency Red Deluxe during the Ice Bucket Challenge craze.

News

NEW YORK: The ALS Association has brought on Kwittken to aid with its ongoing Every Drop Adds Up campaign.

The campaign began August 1 and will run through the end of the month. Every Drop Adds Up uses photography and storytelling to highlight what it is like for individuals living with ALS, and their loved ones. It is also meant to raise awareness and aid for those suffering from the disease.

Reps from the ALS Association and Kwittken were not immediately available for comment.

The ALS Association is best known for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which went viral in the summer of 2014 and raised more than $115 million within eight weeks. Celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Martha Stewart went under the bucket, along with entire companies like AT&T and JP Morgan.

