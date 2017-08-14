AIG names Anita Williamson global head of employee comms

Added 8 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Williamson will develop programs to boost the company's employee engagement and align with its business goals.

News in Brief

NEW YORK: American International Group has appointed Anita Williamson as global head of employee communications, effective immediately, the company said on Monday.

Reporting to SVP and chief communications officer Cindy Leggett-Flynn, Williamson will develop programs to boost the company’s employee engagement and align with its business goals.

Williamson was previously VP of global internal communications at Chubb. Prior, she was SVP of corporate communications at Marsh and a spokesperson for Consolidated Edison of New York. She started her career in TV news.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now