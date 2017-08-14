Build-A-Bear Workshop picks FleishmanHillard as AOR on 20th anniversary

Both Fleishman and Build-A-Bear Workshop are based in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS: Build-A-Bear Workshop has selected FleishmanHillard as its AOR, providing comms services for its 20th anniversary, the firm said on Monday.

The Omnicom Group agency will handle media relations, influencer engagement, and event support in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Canada, it said in a statement.

Six core team members from Fleishman are working on the account. Work began in April after a two-month RFP process.

Founded in 1997, St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear has more than 400 locations around the world. For nine straight years, it has been listed on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The company said this month that it is extending its sponsorship of PBS Kids through 2017. The partnership, which includes 15-second segments and digital advertising, began in April.

Build-A-Bear reported a net loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter.