Former Cleveland Clinic chief communications officer Angela Calman joins IBM

Calman is joining the technology company as VP of comms for Watson Health.

CAMBRIDGE, MA: IBM has hired Angela Calman as VP of communications for Watson Health, the company said Friday.

Calman will be responsible for leading global comms for Watson Health, including social communications, external and influencer relations, and internal communications.

She will report to Steve Tomasco, VP of comms for Watson and the Cloud Platform and the company’s other solutions businesses, such as Watson Health, Watson IoT, IBM Security, and IBM Industry Platforms.

Calman will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, alongside the Watson Health leadership team. She is set to start in the role next month, the company said in a statement.

Calman was most recently VP of communications at personal genetic testing service 23andMe. Previously, Calman worked as VP of communications and senior media adviser at Intuitive Surgical and was chief communications officer at the Cleveland Clinic from 2001 to 2005, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also held roles at Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and both CNBC and MSNBC.

