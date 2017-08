Snapchat has underperformed in back-to-back earnings calls. Is it still a place brands need to be?

Martin Sorrell said this week that WPP will double its Snapchat spend, but described the company's commitment to the platform as a "flea on an elephant's backside," a sentiment that echoes the concerns of many business professionals following Snapchat's disappointing performance since its IPO.

Are you still interested in Snapchat as a marketing tool?