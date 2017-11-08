Heidi Hovland, CEO of DeVries Global, sits with PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch to discuss Hovland's tenue thus far, Google's crisis over an anti-diversity memo, and WPP CEO Martin Sorrell's latest animal anology describing WPP's Snapchat spend.
The PR Week 8.11.2017: DeVries Global's Heidi Hovland
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Heidi Hovland, CEO of DeVries Global.
