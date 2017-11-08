Breakfast Briefing, 8.11.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Friday morning

WE Communications has a new head of technology in North America, and two new practice leaders in the U.K.

New this morning: WE Communications EMEA VP Meredith Lynch is returning to the U.S. to take on the role of head of its North American tech practice. The firm has also named new heads of consumer and technology in London, according to PRWeek UK.

Snapchat probably wishes it could make its second-quarter earnings report disappear. The company missed analysts’ expectations on revenue growth and income, and posted a quarter-over-quarter user-growth number that was below expectations by 3 million. However, some analysts believe the stock still has promise, according to Campaign.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed up at a coding event for girls on Thursday, hours after the company cancelled a town-hall meeting to address the firing of an engineer who wrote a 10-page anti-diversity memo. Google cancelled the meeting after employees who posted questions early were harassed online, according to Recode. "There’s a place for you at Google. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You belong here, and we need you," Pichai said to girls at the event, according to The Verge.

Microsoft is pushing back against Consumer Reports’ decision to downgrade several of its laptop and mobile products from "recommended" status. The publication found Microsoft products break more easily than those of competitors. "Microsoft’s real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports’ breakage predictability," the company countered.

Early Weekend (Update) treat: Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader was back last night for the summer edition of Weekend Update with a cameo as former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. (Don’t worry, the language is mostly safe for work). Click for the colorful commentary, stay for the blown kisses.