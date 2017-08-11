WE hires new heads of tech and consumer in UK as Meredith Lynch returns to US

WE Communications' EMEA vice president Meredith Lynch is returning to her native US for a new role with the firm, as the agency promotes two London staffers for local practice head position.

Lynch has been with WE since 1999, spending the last five years in her EMEA role based out of London.

Last week, she returned to the US to take up the position of head of the North America tech practice.

The 40-strong London office of WE now has a new head of technology and corporate, Laura Gillen, who has been with the firm since 2011. The addition of corporate to that job title reflects the agency's desire to increasingly work beyond the b2b tech discipline for which it is arguably best known.

UK general manager Marcus Sorour said: "WE-UK has a reputation for quality b2b technology public relations underpinned by integrated capabilities across a multi-channel digital communication ecosystem. We are focused on emulating this strength in order to grow our consumer, corporate and health portfolios through a combination of promoting from within and bringing on new talent."

As such, the agency also has its first UK head of consumer - Gareth Davies, who joined four years ago as EMEA digital lead.

UK clients of WE include Sennheiser Communications, Xerox, Capgemini, the Forest Stewardship Council and recruitment firm PageGroup.

In March, WE's head of technology Dawn Beauparlant was named chief client officer in addition to her tech oversight, amid a period of acquisitions and senior hires.

The firm experienced a rebound last year with revenue growth of 4.2 per cent, according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report.



